This Disney-Themed Bar Crawl Has To Be The Happiest Place On Earth

Disneyland fans know that the park is a dry one: no booze allowed. For that, die-hards who want a little something something have to head across the way to California Adventure or Club 33. In Florida, only select restaurants keep the Magic Kingdom feeling, ahem, merry.
But thanks to a truly enchanting group of enterprising Mickey and Minnie fans in Bristol, England, anyone looking for a themed night of drinks, costumes, and Disney fun need only £6 (about $8 U.S.) and a free night in September.
According to Delish, Hullabaloo Promotions is launching a series of Character Crawls throughout the U.K. Noting a major lack of Disney festivities across the pond, the organization decided to whip one up, encouraging revelers to don their Disney best and prepare themselves for a raucous ride à la Mr. Toad.
Advertisement
The event's Facebook page reads: "Join us on a magical adventure...Due to popular demand, we are back! And the best part of it all...It's FANCY DRESS! That's right ladies and gentlemen, this September we will be adventuring through a secret variety of bars and venues throughout Bristol, all dressed up as your favourite characters from the movies we all loved as kids! Tickets are only £6! Tickets get you your wristband, which gives you entry to every venue, special drinks offers in our venues, a dedicated crawl rep, games, and competitions throughout your night! Plus, entry to our amazing after-party!"
The Bristol event, set to happen on September 22, is just the first of an entire U.K. tour for Hullaballoo, which has held similar Disney-themed crawls in Birmingham and Glasgow. If you're not in the U.K., there's still time to book a flight or hope that the whole "think of a wonderful thought" and pixie dust combo works out.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement