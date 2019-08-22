What You Need To Know About Ragweed Allergies

Once you figure out you have a ragweed allergy, there are a few things you can do to help stave off symptoms. "These plants pollenate in the early morning hours, from five to nine a.m.," Dr. Woldbert says. "We recommend not going outside to do activities during those times." If you do have to go out, showering after can wash the allergens off of your skin and hair, he says. Running your air conditioner instead of having the windows open keeps pollen from blowing inside. And if you have pets that go in and out, washing your hands after petting them is another line of defense against the dust that could be carried in on their fur.