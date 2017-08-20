After Being Body Shamed, This Pregnant Meteorologist Took Her Anger On The Air

"I'm a firm believer that my body and your body is no one's business," she said. "Your body is not for anyone to talk about, whether they are talking about your pregnant shape, or they're talking about your athleticism or your hair color or your skin color it is not anyone else’s business but your own. When we dive into these discussions about only complimenting or only criticizing other people, we detract from so much more. We are one human race. We are one people, and when all we can talk about is our worth based on attractiveness ... we just set ourselves up to fail time and time again."