After Being Body Shamed, This Pregnant Meteorologist Took Her Anger On The Air

When a woman is 34 weeks pregnant, there is no mistaking it. There is also, sadly, no stopping the people who feel like her growing womb is a matter open for public conversation. For the most part, Toronto meteorologist Kelsey McEwen said that comments on her pregnancy have been positive, but she took a moment to strike back at one critic she felt had stepped out of line.
“@YourMorning I can’t believe the skin tight maternity attire … disgusting!” one viewer wrote on Twitter earlier this week. She posted a screenshot of the tweet with her reply, "When what a 34 week pregnant woman is wearing is what someone finds 'disgusting' in this world... time to check your priorities."
When what a 34 week pregnant woman is wearing is what someone finds 'disgusting' in this world... time to check your priorities. pic.twitter.com/zz6X3QjxrW— Kelsey McEwen (@KelseyMcEwen) August 15, 2017
Then she went a step further and addressed the comment on the air during CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
"I'm a firm believer that my body and your body is no one's business," she said. "Your body is not for anyone to talk about, whether they are talking about your pregnant shape, or they're talking about your athleticism or your hair color or your skin color it is not anyone else’s business but your own. When we dive into these discussions about only complimenting or only criticizing other people, we detract from so much more. We are one human race. We are one people, and when all we can talk about is our worth based on attractiveness ... we just set ourselves up to fail time and time again."
At first glance, McEwen seems to fit the stereotype of the pretty blond meteorologist whose looks are as important to her television job as her weather knowledge. But she is having none of that, and that troll's insult gave her the platform to say so.
.@KelseyMcEwen ???#yourmorning #mybodyisnotyourconcern #rockthebump ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c4BPwMVSRG— Your Morning (@YourMorning) August 16, 2017
“It’s disappointing that, as a society, we feel like the easiest way to compliment or criticize women is to focus on appearance,” McEwen told the Huffington Post. “If we want girls to feel empowered to be whatever they want in this world, we need to tell them they are more than their appearance. If we want our boys to believe the same, we need to lead by example and not focus so much on our own appearances and those of others."
