Homophobic customers refused to tip a server last weekend, and Twitter has been rallying behind her ever since. The server, Samantha Heaton, has a rainbow equal sign tattooed on her forearm as a show of support for LGBTQ equality. She was serving a table at the Buffalo Wild Wings where she works last weekend when the customers decided to use her tattoo as an excuse to not give her a tip.
"Can't tip someone who doesn't love Jesus," they wrote on the receipt. "Bad tatoo [sic]."
Heaton's coworker, Joelle Maish, posted a photo of the receipt as well as the offending tattoo to Facebook that night, saying: "I would just like to say that being gay does NOT MEAN you don't believe in God or Jesus," she wrote. "And people who are 'religious' should not disrespect or act in such ways to other people. p.s., they spelled tattoo wrong."
The image was also shared to Twitter, posted by @EmilySotakoun, who wrote, "Just a reminder, customers/people like this REALLY exist," she wrote on Twitter. "LOVE IS LOVE."
Commenters on both platforms have gotten behind Heaton, and are even sharing photos of their own equal sign tattoos.
tell ur friend she's doing great sweetie pic.twitter.com/LUMqhJBWew— sadie (@slimsadie4) August 8, 2017
fuck them, tell your friend she's amazing! pic.twitter.com/8ZXViyt03f— celine (@smollestgay) August 7, 2017
A lot of people would like to remind the customers that Jesus said to love everybody.
These are probably the same people that say "what would Jesus do?"— Aubs (@Thee0ptimistic) August 7, 2017
Jesus would tip his waitress.
“Someone asked me the other day if I would go back in time and get the same tattoo and I said, ‘No I would get it bigger,” Heaton told the Rock River Times.
She's not letting the incident get her down, and even though plenty of people are willing to fight for her, she's taking the high road.
"No no no no fightingggggg," she wrote in a Facebook comment. "Karma is a bug and it'll bite them one day."
It's just another reminder that every time we think the world is finally accepting of LGBTQ people, there's a moment like this to prove how much work still needs to be done.
Refinery29 has reached out to Heaton and will update this article when we receive a response.
