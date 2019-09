7 People Talk About The First Time They Knew They're Transgender

"I'm a little different from the 'typical narrative' in that I didn't really feel like a boy as a little kid. I first felt some weirdness about my body when I started puberty, but at that point I thought it was normal. Plus, my tits were small then, so I could ignore it. When I was ~15, I first really learned what being trans meant. I started googling everything I could, and watching every trans guy on YouTube I could find. But then, probably out of fear, I forced myself to stop. I remember watching this video for like the twelfth time and thinking, 'Why am I watching this? I'm not trans. I don't need this. I shouldn't be watching this.' Then, I got depressed. I was seventeen, my chest was bigger, junior year was taking it's toll. I wanted to die. I just had to confront it."