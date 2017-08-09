Before he called the White House or Manhattan home, Donald Trump was a Queens boy; and he loved it. “Different parts of Queens were rough; this was an oasis,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with The New York Times in 2015.
Now, you have the chance to experience this “oasis” yourself. Donald Trump’s childhood home in Jamaica Estates, Queens is now listed on Airbnb. For just $725 per night, you and nineteen of your closest friends can see where it all began for the 45th president of the United States.
The Tudor-style house was originally built in 1940 by Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father. Earlier this year, the house was sold for over $2 million dollars.
According to the listing, not much has changed about the house since Trump called it home. “The kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived,” the Airbnb listing says. “This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president.”
The house comes equipped with five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 15 beds, and two sleeper sofas. Of course, the Trump house comes with a lot of the amenities you would expect with most Airbnb rentals, like Wi-Fi and free parking on the property. The listing is even an Instant Book rental, so you don’t have to wait for the host to respond.
Based on the photos included in the Airbnb listing, there also seems to be a fair amount of Trump paraphernalia sprinkled around the home. An Andy Warhol-style image of Trump sits in the dining room, and a photo of Trump with Jimmy Fallon hangs above the fireplace. There’s even a cardboard cutout of Trump in one of the rooms. “He is a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night,” the listing says.
