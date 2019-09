Boohoo Tried To Represent #AllGirls In Its Ad Campaign & Failed

According to Teen Vogue , Boohoo tapped into its 1.5 million Instagram followers to cast the campaign in hopes to “represent an inclusive range of shapes, colors, trends, and personal style, because all girls — regardless of skin color, body type, background, etc. — deserve to see themselves represented and celebrated.” To be considered, you had to include a full body and face photo, as well as a description of your style. The winners not only received a monthly Boohoo credit for an entire year and an all-expense paid trip to New York, but the chance to appear in the corresponding campaign — this campaign, the one lacking diversity. So what happened?