Boohoo Tried To Represent #AllGirls In Its Ad Campaign & Failed

On Tuesday, fast-fashion retailer Boohoo shared its latest ad campaign on Twitter, writing “#AllGirls has dropped and it’s all about inclusivity and girl power, created by an ALL girl crew boohoo is for all girls #allgirls.” But what seemed like a promising attempt at showcasing diversity fell, well, a little flat.
#ALLGIRLS has dropped and it's all about inclusivity and girl power, created by an ALL girl crew ?boohoo is for all girls #allgirls ❤ pic.twitter.com/HfL4HYer67— boohoo.com (@boohoo) August 7, 2017
According to Teen Vogue, Boohoo tapped into its 1.5 million Instagram followers to cast the campaign in hopes to “represent an inclusive range of shapes, colours, trends, and personal style, because all girls — regardless of skin colour, body type, background, etc. — deserve to see themselves represented and celebrated.” To be considered, you had to include a full body and face photo, as well as a description of your style. The winners not only received a monthly Boohoo credit for an entire year and an all-expense paid trip to New York, but the chance to appear in the corresponding campaign — this campaign, the one lacking diversity. So what happened?
Though the landing page for the initiative reads, “Boohoo recognises individuality. We embrace it. We are absolutely inclusive of all shapes and sizes, all styles and trends. We make fashion accessible and fun. Boohoo is for girls. ALL GIRLS,” the Internet was quick to call the retailer out for the lack of different shapes and sizes shown — save for one size 16 model.
Apart from if we're trans, disabled, plus size or basically anything apart from a size 6 you mean? pic.twitter.com/AvCqolhLJg— Georgia ? (@georgia_cwood) August 7, 2017
I am not included in @boohoo inclusive.... maybe I should hide in the shadows, however that's not my style! I'll have to buy from elsewhere pic.twitter.com/znpor80Ag8— Fat, 30 and Fabulous (@bbwprincesstps) August 7, 2017
No disabled girls. No older girls. No fat girls. How is this inclusive? More like alienating— chubby chic (@lingeriecurator) August 7, 2017
How can you POSSIBLY call this inclusive @boohoo? Where's the plus size / trans / disabled girls? You should be ashamed.— Sophie Butcher (@sophiefbutcher) August 7, 2017
This oversight, however, isn't particularly surprising considering the retailer was recently accused of using straight-size models to show its plus-size range — as well as charging more for said pieces.
As Big Fashionista blogger Kellie Dawson put it: "Using the word inclusivity as if it is an accessory you wear around your neck is one thing, claiming inclusivity whilst being anything but? Well that's just spitting in the face of people who are not included.... Let me tell you, if you want to claim inclusivity, INCLUDE PEOPLE."
We've reached out to Boohoo for comment, and will update this piece if/when we hear back.
