Another Twitter user dug deeper, confirming the model's size is far from being representative of the 67% of woman sizes 14 and up . Though the description for a plus-size jumpsuit (worn by the same model as the one in the plus-size bikini) on Boohoo reads "you'll find full on fashion for the fuller figure with the boohoo Plus range. Delivering directional designs for UK sizes 16 to 24, this ultra-flattering collection combines perfectly proportioned fits with statements styles so that you can stay on top of this season's trends," in the "details & care" section, the site states the item was "measured on UK Size 6," which roughly equates to a US size 2. Seriously.