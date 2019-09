Employees at Alfred Angelo's 60-plus stores didn't know about the bankruptcy until a conference call on Thursday, July 13, so they had been selling gowns — or the promise of gowns — up until that moment. That day, the Palm Beach Post reported that the employees of the company's headquarters in Delray Beach, FL had left their office building carrying boxes and personal belongings. Many store workers, facing imminent unemployment and unsure about their last paychecks, reportedly worked late into the night on Thursday, trying to get what dresses they could to the brides who had bought them. On Friday, July 14, Patricia Redmond, an attorney for Alfred Angelo, told Michigan's WZZM that they were filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy and working on the details of liquidating assets. She didn't make any promises, but her email appeared on the "closed" signs on many of the stores.