Brides Are Losing It After This Bridal Chain Closed Down With No Warning

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Getty Images.
The popular bridal chain Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy on Friday. As a result, the more than 60 store locations nationwide are closing, some of which were already closed by the time they filed. This news was met with panic and disappointment from brides-to-be who were waiting for their dresses from the store, many of whom heard the news for the first time as it broke online. Prior to filing, there was no notice of closures, which lead brides to believe that all was well.
The day of the filing, some Alfred Angelo locations were already closed while some remained open in a limited capacity, allowing purchases or accepting cash or check purchases of in-store items, reports Time.
Dispirited brides took to Twitter to express their stress and frustration over the closures. Some were simply told that after finding their dream dress in the store that they would be unable to order it. Others, whose dress were already ordered and paid for, communicated their worry over whether they would ever receive their orders.
In a gesture that can only remind us that the internet can be a beautiful place sometimes, former brides began offering up their wedding dresses to those impacted by the unannounced bankruptcy.
The bridal store's website has yet to reflect the closures and, according to Time's Money, Alfred Angelo has yet to make an official statement. Though one astute Twitter user noted that the significant sale the company had announced was foreshadowing for the unfortunate news to come.
Not missing a beat, competitors of Alfred Angelo have begun to offer special discounts to brides who were affected by the sudden closures.
Alfred Angelo first caught the attention of the public when they debuted a line of fairy tale-inspired wedding dresses in 2015. This became one of their most popular lines. One that they continued to add to every year. One of their most noteworthy dresses, an icy-blue, crystal-covered gown, was inspired by Frozen's Elsa.
