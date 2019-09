Brides Are Losing It After This Bridal Chain Closed Down With No Warning

The popular bridal chain Alfred Angelo filed for bankruptcy on Friday. As a result, the more than 60 store locations nationwide are closing, some of which were already closed by the time they filed. This news was met with panic and disappointment from brides-to-be who were waiting for their dresses from the store, many of whom heard the news for the first time as it broke online. Prior to filing, there was no notice of closures , which lead brides to believe that all was well.