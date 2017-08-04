In today's TV landscape, "old is new" has become a trend. Beloved shows including Twin Peaks, The X-Files, Gilmore Girls, Full House, and Will & Grace have all gotten the "revival" treatment, proving that we should never underestimate the power of nostalgia.
Next up, Variety reports, is the 1980s cop crime drama Miami Vice, which is reportedly getting a reboot on NBC thanks to a partnership between Vin Diesel's production company, One Race Television, and Chris Morgan Productions.
Although the reboot is still in its early stages, Peter Macmanus has signed on to write the script, which will be based on the original series. Macmanus, Diesel, and Morgan are listed among the executive producers. Morgan has written six of the Fast & Furious scripts, so we already know that he and Diesel make a great team.
The original Miami Vice aired on NBC for five seasons between 1984 and 1990. Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas starred as James “Sonny” Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs, two Miami-based narcotics detectives. The original series also starred Saundra Santiago, Edward James Olmos, and Michael Talbot, and boasted an impressive list of guest stars including Gene Simmons, Pam Grier, Laurence Fishburne, Viggo Mortensen, and John Leguizamo.
Michael Mann, executive producer the original series, produced and directed a 2006 film adaptation starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.
Although the series hasn't officially gotten the green light, its future looks promising. There's no word yet on whether or not any original cast members will return, but we certainly hope to see some familiar faces when the reboot hits our small screens. Bring on the stubble, power suits, and slick soundtrack.
