Sometimes It's Easy — Maybe Too Easy — To Get Pregnant With PCOS

Woods was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) when she was a teenager, she wrote, and a specialist told her that it would be extremely difficult to conceive a child. "We talked about all of my symptoms and he did an ultrasound and blood work," she tells Refinery29. "From the ultrasound he said there was no sign of ovulation — which he said there should have been going by the one random period I had that month before. He gave me some options — birth control to control symptoms or to read up on fertility treatments." That was just one month before she became pregnant with her first daughter, Madeleine.