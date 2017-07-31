This was taken three years ago... it had been a month since I'd been diagnosed with Bell's Palsy. That baby whose head is totally unsupported is now a feisty toddler (with no neck issues ?). The toddler in the pic is thrilled that she's about to start kindergarten. And that exhausted, stressed out, sad mama with the crooked smile is back to her old self. ?#tbt #momlife #bellspalsy #postpartum

A post shared by Pam Moore (@pammoore303) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:14am PDT