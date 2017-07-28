Longtime fans of Transparent won't be surprised that the official season 4 trailer is equal parts charming and funny. Those two words are kind of the show's mantra, and next season the Amazon series is taking its signature wit and heart to Israel. After Maura (Jeffrey Tambor) heads to a conference in Israel, the rest of the family follows suit, and uses their trip to the homeland as an opportunity to learn more about themselves and how they can better interact with each other.
If you remember the last season, it's high time for such a journey.
Advertisement
"I have no idea what boundaries are," their mother, Shelly (Judith Light), says in the trailer, proving that not much has changed in the family dynamic — but also that everything might be about to.
The trailer also gives us the sibling banter that makes the show so entertaining.
"Have you lost count of your sexual partners?" Sarah (Amy Landecker) asks Ali (Gaby Hoffmann) and Josh (Jay Duplass). The three begin counting on their fingers, getting increasingly confused.
"Next question," Josh says.
"I definitely don't remember names," Ali adds.
And while this family might be dysfunctional, Sarah makes a compelling case for their flaws.
"My family lies a lot cause everyone's, like, in everybody's stuff," she explains. "So you tell a lie and you can have some privacy."
However, it's not just the same old Pfefferman crew. The trailer gives glimpses of some new characters, including one played by Search Party's Alia Shawkat, as well as a whole new setting for the show.
"I'm going to Israel," Maura announces. She's followed by Ali, and then, of course, the rest of the family.
"It's like an orthodox Jewish Disneyland," Sarah says as they walk the streets.
The new season hits Amazon September 22!
Advertisement