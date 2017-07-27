This Elderly Man Feeding His Wife Ice Cream In 98-Degree Heat Is The Definition Of True Love

Brent Kelley from Nashville, TN shared a photo earlier this week that showed an elderly man sitting on the edge of his car's passenger side door, facing the interior of his car. He was parked in a Sonic parking lot, and the man in the photo held a cup of ice cream in his hand. It's a bit hard to tell from the photo, but the man was feeding someone who was sitting in the passenger seat. Kelley explained the encounter in the photo's caption, writing, "So today, I took the kids to the pool and we stopped for ice cream on the way home. When I got my ice cream and pulled out, I realized that this elderly man beside me was sitting outside his car door, spoon feeding his wife ice cream who also looked [to be] in her late eighties. He draped a towel over her and slowly fed his bride in the 98-degree temperature. It was a beautiful display of love."