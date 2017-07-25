When it comes to our weekend brunch Bloody Marys, we say, the spicier, the better. Usually, that means pouring in loads of Tabasco, mixing it with plenty of horseradish, and generously shaking on the freshly ground black pepper. Often, the cocktail is completed with the addition of a refreshing garnish like lime, pickles, or celery, which gives our mouths a break from the heat. However, we never turn up our noses to another spicy element on top. That’s why, we’re so intrigued by the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bloody Mary at Center Hub Bar in Irvine, California. That’s right, it’s a Bloody Mary piled high with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which is clearly the most adult way to eat our favorite spicy snack from childhood.
Advertisement
Located inside Irvine's Trade Food Hall, Center Hub has many inventive signature cocktails like the Stubborn Mule 2.0 and the Cabo-Rita, but the drink that stands out most on Trade's Instagram feed is Center Hub's Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bloody Mary. The drink was brought to our attention by PopSugar, and upon seeing the photo, we immediately wanted a sip.
Based on Instagram photos and reviews on Yelp, the drink itself is a pretty classic Bloody Mary, served with a lime wedge and celery stick. However, what sets it apart is the fact that the rim of the glass it's served in is dipped in Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust. And, of course, on top, you get several actual Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
We've been thinking about this a lot, and we've come to the conclusion that our strategy for drinking one of these Flamin' Hot cocktails would be to start with the Cheetos. To avoid sogginess and to get some of the Cheeto dust mixed into the drink, we would first dip the Cheetos in the Bloody Mary, eat them, and then begin sucking the beverage down. Unfortunately, we may never get to perfect the method since the drink is only available in Irvine. Although, we could break out all our favorite spicy ingredients, vodka, and bags of Flamin' Hot Cheetos this weekend and see if we can recreate it at home.
Advertisement