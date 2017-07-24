The color green is often associated with the feeling of envy, and that perfectly expresses our feelings about not being able to order this exciting new Starbucks drink. It is called the Green Tea Yogurt Frappuccino and not only is green in the name, but also the whole Frappuccino is bright green from top to bottom. This new Frappuccino, along with two others, will be available in Asia in honor of the peak of summer. Though we are not able to taste it in America, for those of you who are still interested in know what exactly you're missing, we're going to break it down for you.