Later, Kira and Rachel are sitting together in Dyad when Kira asks why she can't leave. Rachel says it's because they're still monitoring her sleep, but it's becoming increasingly clear that they have no plans to return Kira to Sarah. Despite this, Kira hands Rachel a friendship bracelet that she made. Rachel says the last time she made one of these was for a friend in summer camp — but they aren't friends anymore. Kira can relate. She tells Rachel that she and Sarah moved around too much for Kira to have any friends, also. This is just the beginning of Rachel discovering how much she has in common with their new experiment, but it hasn't changed her mind on going through with it — at least, it hasn't yet.