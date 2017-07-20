This Viral Hack Will Completely Change The Way You Eat Corn On The Cob

Corn on the cob that is fresh off the grill is one of the definitive tastes of summer, and we love that. However, there’s one major drawback to the summery side dish: it’s difficult to eat. You have to have a strong jaw and teeth to devour those little kernels, and it’s pretty much impossible to get every last bit of each kernel out. That means a lot of corn goes to waste.
This is the part in the infomercial when we look at the camera and say, “there’s got to be a better way.” Well, it turns out, there is. Thanks to a Japanese Twitter user and BuzzFeed News, eating corn will never be the same.
Advertisement
A few weeks ago, a Twitter user named @alovesun shared four images of a small cob of corn, and along with the photos, the user wrote, "The thing that surprised me most after moving to Hokkaido was how they eat corn." The four photos, which show the steps that the people of this Japanese island take to eat their corn. Their method is ingenious.
First, a row of kernels is removed to make some room. Next, the diner places their thumb over an entire row of kernels and pushes the row toward the open space that was created in step one. The diner is left with kernels fully in tact and ready to be enjoyed straight from the cob. For your thumb to cover a whole row of kernels, the corn cob must be cut into manageable cylinders. Take a look at how this Twitter user does it.
If you follow those steps on every row of kernels on your entire corn cob, you'll be left with a full stomach and a completely bare cob. No waste. @alovesun shared a photo of what the cob should look like when you're finished eating — compare it to what your cob usually looks like.
The Twitter user's original tweet has been liked over 41,000 times and retweeted over 39,000 times, and we can see why this hack has gone viral. It's about to change our summer eating habits for the better.
Related Video:
Advertisement