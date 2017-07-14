The Kid In Us Really Wants To Try Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites

Sometimes, becoming an adult means reluctantly giving up some of the things we loved as kids. Other times, we voluntarily let go of certain parts of our childhood because our tastes simply change with time. Take sugary cereals, for instance. It's probably not as likely that we grab those cereals we loved back in the day first thing in the morning — because sometimes they're just too sweet for our palates at this point. (Eating them for dessert by the handful is a whole other story.) We've come to terms with it as a not-all-that-tragic reality of adulting. However, when we heard that General Mills was releasing Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites, we have to admit, we were intrigued.
Advertisement
We first heard the news when the candyhunting Instagram account posted a photo of the treat, and wrote, "New Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites will be out by the end of the month! They are soft donut bites with a sweet cinnamon filling." Damn, that does sound pretty good.
General Mills confirmed in a blog post on its website that it is indeed releasing the new treat. The post read, "Cinnamon Toast Crunch is now available in a warm, delicious snack. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites are available in your grocer's freezer section and are ready from the microwave in just 30 seconds."
So here is where we face a dilemma. These probably wouldn't organically find their way on to our grocery list because our shopping hauls typically no longer include Gushers, Lunchables, and Capri Suns. (Well, not on a weekly basis, anyway.) But, something that feels a lot like nostalgia has us curious about how these taste. Let's just say definitely we wouldn't turn one down if someone offered them up, fresh from the microwave. We may be adults, but we still like to take food-related walks down memory lane.
Advertisement