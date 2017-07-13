Every year, we wait patiently to see what kind of wackadoodle flavors (we mean that in the best way possible) will come out of the flavor gurus' kitchen at Ben & Jerry's. Yes, the ice cream company's recipe developers are called flavor gurus, and it only makes sense really, because the brand is behind some of the first outside-the-box, mash-up flavor innovations to ever hit store shelves. We're looking at you, Half Baked.
Ben & Jerry's also loves to team up with celebs to create iconic partnership ice cream flavors, like The Tonight Dough, Jimmy Fallon's best-selling flavor. One of the very first times Ben & Jerry's teamed up with a celeb was back in 1997 with the band Phish. Yep, you guessed it: Phish Food. The flavor is made up of chocolate ice cream with marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls, and fudge fish. There's no question that Phish Food is a fan favorite and also the reason behind those iconic Ben & Jerry's-associated fudge fish.
In case you're in the mood to try another soon-to-be fan favorite, Ben & Jerry's is officially launching a brand new ice cream flavor in conjunction with Phish. Of course, this one also contains those iconic fudge fishies, but it also features doughnuts, which is just as good, if not better in our opinion. Meet Freezer Reprise. (We see what you did there, Ben & Jerry's.) It's a sweet cream ice cream with a vanilla glaze, chocolate donut swirl, chocolate donut pieces, and fudge fish.
There's is one catch, though. Sadly, the ice cream will only be available for one night at an event adjacent to Madison Square Garden at the Pennsy. The ice cream will commemorate Phish's 13-night run of shows, which is cleverly being dubbed "The Baker's Dozen." If you want to try the extremely limited-edition flavor, you'll have to head the Pennsy on July 21 from 4-8pm for a sampling event open to the public. In the meantime, we'll be daydreaming about landing on chunks of frozen chocolate doughnut as we spoon through a pint and hoping that this flavor one day ends up on store shelves.
