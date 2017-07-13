Here Are 7 Ways To Get Free Ice Cream This Weekend

I scream, you scream, we all scream... for free ice cream. In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Sunday July 16, a number of national chains are offering deals, discounts, and even free scoops and treats. With temperatures creeping up in much of the country, the holiday couldn't come at a better time.
Below are seven ways to celebrate with a sweet treat that's perfect for the summer heat. Just be careful of melted ice cream and dropped scoops!
Carvel: Carvel is offering a buy one, get one deal on any size soft serve in a cone or cup. You can order your soft serve in vanilla, chocolate, or Oreo.
Cumberland Farms: The convenience chain is introducing two new flavors — Chocolate Peppermint Palooza and Awesome Chocolate Amaretto Almond — to its Ultimate Scoops ice cream collection, and you can get your hands on them for the discounted price of $3 a pint.
Dippin’ Dots: On this important ice cream holiday, customers can enjoy a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots at participating stores and shopping center locations. Be sure to keep in mind that times may vary by location, so call ahead to your nearest Dippn’ Dots retailer for details.
MAGNUM New York: On National Ice Cream Day, visitors to Magnum's New York pop-up shop can order two Magnum bars for the price of one.
McDonald's: McDonald’s is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by giving out free vanilla soft serve cones at participating locations nationwide.
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream: From 2 to 6 p.m. on National Ice Cream Day, Sub Zero is offering a buy one, get one free deal at participating locations.
Whole Foods Market: This grocery chain is offering a special deal on Ben & Jerry’s ice cream pints. On Sunday, you can get two pints for just $6. Select Whole Foods locations will also be holding what the chain is calling a "Sundae Fundae" sampling event. At Sundae Fundae, customers will be invited to make-their-own sweet treats inside the store.
