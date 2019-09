We Had No Idea That This Is Cap'n Crunch's Real Name

BuzzFeed also pointed out that his middle name, Magellan, was most likely after the famous Portuguese explorer, Ferdinand Magellan, known for being the first person to ever travel around the earth. Since the Cap'n has also been known to hang out on boats, that makes some sense. And, of course, the last name Crunch is meant to reflect the fact that the Cap'n's cereal stays so crunchy even when soaked in milk. We're glad we know the truth about this cereal icon now, and we're trying not to feel too guilty that we didn't get his identity figured out sooner. Because, let's face it, he hasn't always been completely honest with us. You know he's not really a captain , right?