If you're wondering when being queer became linked to obesity, the answer is never. Though the article itself does touch on data about young people and sexuality, the placement of the graphic beneath a (fairly aggressive) headline about health and obesity is highly confusing. Surrounded by data points that actually have to do with bodily wellbeing, like drug use, alcohol consumption, and mental health, the graphic seems out of place, to say the least. Yes, being queer does mean higher risks of exposure to certain hazards and health concerns — but those risks stem primarily from systematic discrimination and stigma. Queerness itself is not a health condition. So no, you won't be exposing yourself to any toxic LGBTQ pathogens by reading this story, being around gay people, or otherwise existing anywhere on this earth.