This morn's Daily Telegraph lists kids being attracted to the same sex as an example of being unhealthy, alongside drug and alcohol abuse pic.twitter.com/obd430BFFn— Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) July 12, 2017
um @dailytelegraph are there any stats on the number of people responsible for this piece who are still living in 1984? pic.twitter.com/FwAcXWkSTa— Elle McClure (@ellemcclure) July 12, 2017
Being same sex attracted is not a health concern! I repeat, is ? not ? a ? health? concern ? @dailytelegraph— Desiree Cai?? (@iamDesireeCai) July 12, 2017
.@dailytelegraph A homo here. I'm pretty stoked to be gay, I have a great friends, a career, a heater! I don't feel like a "health concern."— BM (@macleanbrendan) July 12, 2017
i live in NSW, drink booze and occasionally take le drug, but the most unhealthy thing is being a big ol' queer i guess. thx @dailytelegraph pic.twitter.com/ZwlisMKASK— chloe sargeant (@chlosarge) July 12, 2017
Anyone with a spare 5 mins, feel free to flick a complaint about the @dailytelegraph about their image below https://t.co/odytL9TooM pic.twitter.com/4rmaNG18kr— Campbell Clarkson (@clarksca) July 12, 2017
This is the statement from the @dailytelegraph 's editor on today's graphic #auspol pic.twitter.com/hyb4WwH4gg— PatriciaKarvelas (@PatsKarvelas) July 12, 2017