I'VE JUST BEEN INFORMED AMERICANS DO NOT HAVE EGG CUPS AND I AM SO ANGRY RN— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
THIS IS ALMOST AS BAD AS WHEN I FOUND OUT YOU DON'T ALL HAVE KETTLES, WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
and don't even get me started on the fact american eggs need to be refrigerated— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
IF YOU JUST DON'T WASH THE PROTECTIVE COATING OFF THEM YOU CAN KEEP EGGS ANYWHERE— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
serious life hack, tell your farmers
ok ok seriously though we did not go through 300 MILLION YEARS OF EVOLUTION to have an egg just roll around on a fucking plate— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
AND HOW DO YOU KEEP THE YOLK IN? does it just pour everywhere or do you have to hold the egg upright, or...? what is your game there?— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
alright, so what i'm hearing here, and this is pretty upsetting news, is that americans DO NOT SOFT BOIL THEIR EGGS— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
so many hard boiled eggs— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
just solid fucking eggs
rolling around on plates
okay look i know i got emotional here but if nothing else i try to be an educator, so americans, for your own good, you need to know— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
1. electric kettles are good & cheap & boil water in 2 minutes here and you can never be fully trusted if i do not see one in your kitchen— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
2. when you boil eggs you need to stop before the yolk gets hard and then put it in an egg cup and cut the top off and dip bread in it— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
I know I can trust you all to accept and learn from your mistakes, I understand, we are all still growing <3 I believe in you— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017
never fucking test my patience like this again, though, jesus christ— moth dad (@innesmck) July 9, 2017