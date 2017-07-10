Here's What Amelia Earhart Ate When She Was Flying

You know those special days when you take the time to enjoy a real meal during your lunch break? It’s a lovely little recess from a day of hard work, but with all the delicious food in your stomach it can be hard to jump back in or even keep your eyes open once you return to the office. It’s all you can do to keep from crawling under your desk for a nap. Well, for obvious reasons, if you were a pilot during the very early years of aviation, these extended lunches followed by a quick siesta would not have been options. Amelia Earhart had that all figured out, which is why she had a strict food rules for herself while flying.