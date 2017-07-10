Häagen-Dazs Just Released 4 New Non-Dairy Flavors

We’re the types to eat ice cream all year round, even when there are several feet of snow on the ground. However, there’s no better time to enjoy a big ole pint of cold ice cream than in July when it gets hot, hot, hot. It really is the best way to cool off when the 90-degree days seem to start dragging on forever. But what about those who, for whatever reason, try to avoid dairy? Should they be denied this ideal cold treat? We certainly don’t think so and neither does Häagen-Dazs. That’s why the ice cream company has released four brand new non-dairy flavors.
Non-dairy ice creams have been all the rage in the past several months, which is a good thing for all ice cream lovers, lactose-intolerant or otherwise. Häagen-Dazs says that we can expect the same rich and decadent taste with these new non-dairy flavors as we get with all of its treats. In a press release, the ice cream brand said that “instead of simply substituting dairy with soy, almond, or cashew milk, the new non-dairy collection focuses on each flavor’s core ingredient to deliver indulgent flavors that have the creaminess of ice cream without dairy.” So let’s hear about the flavors.
The first is Chocolate Salted Fudge Truffle, which is made with a rich Belgian chocolate base, salted fudge, and chunk of fudge truffle. The second flavor in the new lineup is Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge. This flavor is made with a creamy peanut butter base, which is mixed with swirls of chocolate fudge. Next, we have the new Mocha Chocolate Cookie flavor, which is also made with a Belgian Chocolate base, coffee, and a swirl of cookie crumbles and pieces. Last but not least, there is the Coconut Caramel flavor, which is closest to a traditional non-dairy ice cream because it’s made with a coconut cream base. The flavor also has decadent swirls of caramel.
All four pints are now available as a test at Target. Starting in 2018, the flavors will become available at other retailers across the country. You can use Häagen-Dazs' flavor finder to track down these pints at a store near you. Each 14-ounce carton costs $5.49. With all these brands and flavors to choose from, we feel a nondairy ice cream taste test coming on.
