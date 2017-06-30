This Ice Cream Sundae Comes With Complimentary Summer Vibes & A Free Flower Crown

Check it out! Height Ashberry sundae at @ghirardelli comes with sunglasses and daisy crown to celebrate the 50th anni of the Summer of Love ❤️ (Also, can I just give props to DFB photographer Tina for this amazing shot??? Our team here is so impeccable.) #disney #ghirardelli #sundae #icecream

A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:53am PDT