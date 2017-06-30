This Ice Cream Sundae Comes With Complimentary Summer Vibes & A Free Flower Crown

2017 marks the 50-year anniversary of the Summer of Love, a combination of social change and musical innovation that's become a cornerstone of festival culture around the world. To celebrate the milestone, quintessential San Francisco scoop shop Ghirardelli is serving up the Haight Ashberry Sundae. To sweeten the deal, the new confection comes with a free flower crown and a pair of Lolita-esque heart-shaped sunglasses to put diners in that tie-dye, free love mood.
PopSugar reports that the hot fudge sundae includes blueberries and strawberries (which is where the pun-happy name comes in) sprinkled in among the scoops of ice cream. It looks like Ghirardelli is showcasing its strawberry and vanilla flavors, but an extra scoop of chocolate will never be frowned upon. It all gets topped with fresh whipped cream, more blueberries, and a Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Blueberry Square.
The new sundae's name is a play on San Fran's iconic Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, which some see as the locus for the entire Summer of Love. The enclave served as a home base for hippies, musicians, and artists to showcase their work and join hands in solidarity against the political strife of the '60s.
While the sundae is definitely S.F.-inspired, it will be available at Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate shops nationwide — Disney Springs in Orlando included. That means anyone who wants to get a taste of the Summer of Love can get in on the ice cream action, hippie shades and daisy crown included. But like most good things, the sundae and its accessories aren't sticking around long. PopSugar adds that the sundae will only be available for a limited time, so plan your warm-weather getaways accordingly.
