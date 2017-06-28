Irv Gotti's new BET series Tales, which takes hip-hip records and reimagines them as longer, cinematic pieces, hit the ground running with its first episode, "F*ck Tha Police." The series premiere reimagined the N.W.A song in a world where white people are the minority and Black people hold the power, and ends on a shocking image of Brody Jenner that's got the internet talking.
The former Hills star appears at the end of the episode for just a few moments (which you can watch here), but those moments will stick with you forever. Jenner can be seen lynched, hanging from a tree, the victim of a hate crime that was often perpetrated against Black citizens.
According to Gotti, Brody was "totally down" to be a part of the project.
"The message I was trying to get across. Which by the way. Is a message that what's wrong is wrong," the creator told TMZ. "So maybe seeing it done to White People. In this FICTIONALIZE piece. And seeing these things done to them. Maybe people will have a lil more compassion when 12 year old Tamir Rice gets gunned down. Or Philando Castillo gets killed for nothing."
While Brody hasn't commented on the episode, which premiered Tuesday night, other people are shook — including former costar Spencer Pratt.
yo I wasn't ready for this visual of the Prince of Malibu @BrodyJenner pic.twitter.com/ny1CfM3uV5— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 28, 2017
Other fans were equally as shocked.
This is just the beginning for Tales.
"Obviously, BET played a lot of videos in its infancy," Stephen Hill, president of programming, told Billboard when the news was first announced. "Now that storytelling has evolved as we work to bring viewers new exciting content that reflects some of the greatest stories that hip-hop has told in the 20th and 21st centuries."
After this first episode, we'll definitely be tuning in.
