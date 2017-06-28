Growing up in the 1990s, we had so many hopes and dreams. (This writer wanted to marry Taylor Hanson or Jonathan Taylor Thomas — either one would do — win a shopping spree at Limited Too, and maybe one day be invited to join the Spice Girls.) All fairly reasonable desires, no? In addition to all that, though, at the very top of the bucket list was being slimed on one of our favorite Nickelodeon game shows. Nothing would have made us happier than being asked to compete on Double Dare or What Would You Do? and unexpectedly getting a gallon of lime green slime poured all over us. Yep, that was a major 90s dream, but now that we’re adults it actually sounds kind of messy and disgusting, especially after hearing how that Nickelodeon slime was made.