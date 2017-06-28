Spoiler warning: This article contains details from last night's Pretty Little Liars finale. Read at your own risk.
Well, are you surprised? Smug because you suspected all along? Bereft because there will be no more PLL in your life?
Tuesday night's series finale revealed the true identity of the Freeform show's latest villain, A.D. Turns out the baddie was Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) secret evil British twin, Alex Drake, who of course got her comeuppance in the end.
The nefarious Alex was also played by Bellisario, who spoke to Elle about last night's twist ending. According to her, it's been a long time coming; PLL showrunner Marlene King told her about her new role back at the start of season 5.
"Marlene took me aside and told me, 'I have an idea, but I don't know if the network will let me do it,'" the actress told the magazine. "Then she sat me down and explained this whole ending to me. She said, 'You cannot tell anybody. It might not even happen.' So I sat on it for over a year. Then at the end of season 6, she said, 'We're going to do it.' It was like the starting gun at the races."
Bellisario added that it's been "real rough" keeping her involvement with A.D. secret, but she's ready to see how viewers react.
"I'm just nervous about how the hell this character is going to go over," she said. "It's bold! But even if you figure out that Spencer has a twin, you're never going to guess the backstory and the insanity that brought her to Rosewood. So I think there are still going to be surprises. I also feel like you're not going to get through seven seasons of this twisty-turny, topsy-turvy show, then see me spin around as a different person with a different accent and be like, 'No, no, I don't buy it.'
"We've made these great leaps and unexpected turns, and the audience has come with us every time. So I have a lot of faith that the audience is just going to enjoy it. And that's what I hope for them. If it's the last two hours you may ever get to spend in Rosewood, then god, I hope to shit you enjoy it."
What's your verdict?
