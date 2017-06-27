A Transgender Woman Documented Her Transition Through Moving Comics

?PLEASE READ?This event happened months ago. ✨June 28th, 2016✨I started the complicated and expensive process of changing my name & legal gender. I have no idea how I got through it all. I couldn’t find a good online list of “do x y and z” to make it and the legal gender change happen so I compared bits of stories from ancient forum threads and spoke to people in my support group to get through it all. I’d recommend a lawyer. As for the security dude, it felt validating at the time to be directly acknowledged as a woman in public (this was the first time it had happened) but at the same time I don't want my appearance commented on by a stranger like that. Let alone in a government building where I just want to conduct my business. -----If you enjoy my work and would like to help support my transition, I have a Patreon link in my bio. Thanks!-----

A post shared by Julia Kaye (@upandoutcomic) on Dec 6, 2016 at 10:11am PST