We already know that Orange Is The New Black's Danielle Brooks can sing. Hello, the actress who plays Taystee earned her first Tony nomination for The Color Purple last year. But can she lip sync? That is what we'll soon find out when Brooks appears on an upcoming episode Lip Sync Battle. Oh, and she'll be taking on her OITNB co-star Uzo Aduba, BTW.
From the looks of the teaser, this is going to be one epic battle that has Brooks going full-on Bon Jovi. Complete with the '80s hair and the fringe leather jacket — nice touch, if we don't say so ourselves — Brooks is lip syncing her heart out to Bon Jovi's "Living On A Prayer." We have to admit, Aduba may need to consult with the heavens if she has a chance of beating Brooks.
Of course, the clip is just a tiny nibble of what Taystee's going to bring to the stage, but it's already got us excited. What we know is Brooks is pulling out all the '80s hair band stops in hopes of taking home the belt. Ripped jeans? Check. Wind machine? Check. Pyrotechnics? You know it. The whole thing just leaves us wanting more. Luckily, Brooks and Aduba will duke it out this Thursday, June 28.
For right now, we can only imagine what Aduba has up her sleeves. The actress who plays Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren's performance is not available for public consumption just yet. Like Brooks, Aduba is also a crazy good singer, who happens to be a talented opera singer who can freestyle. Let's hope she brings some of that mash-up action to the Lip Sync Battle arena.
As Hello Giggles pointed out, this isn't the first time OITNB has battled it out lip sync style. Back in 2016, Laverne Cox and Samira Wiley competed for the title of best lip-syncer. That time it was Wiley who won with a serving of Toni Braxton's "Unbreak My Heart" and Naughty By Nature's "O.P.P."
Now it's time to find out who's the newest OITNB cast member to bring the title back to Litchfield. May the best inmate win.
