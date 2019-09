For those not from the Tucson area, Eegee's is a chain known for it’s eponymous frozen fruit drinks and every month, it releases a “Flavor of the Month.” Apparently, July’s flavor of the month, Watermelon, is extremely popular, so Mayor Rothchild formerly requested that the chain release the flavor a few days before the official end of June in hopes that the drink would help citizens get through the heatwave. According to the Arizona Daily Star, Rothchild said in a speech last week , "As a long-time local restaurant with an iconic product — the Eegee, (I am asking them) to provide to our citizens, as they often do in the summer, one of the most popular drinks in the community — which is the watermelon Eegee. When it gets as hot as it is, the demand for watermelon Eegee goes almost as high as the thermometer, and I am asking that Eegee's put out — early perhaps — in the interest for the good of the Tucson public, the watermelon Eegee's."