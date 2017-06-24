Good News '90s Kids: Rocko's Modern Life Is Returning To TV

Love them or hate them, it doesn't look like reboots are going to stop. For TV and movies, they offer fans the chance to spend more time with the characters and stories with which we grew up. That’s why the news that Rocko’s Modern Life is coming back is a welcome addition for those of us who love some '90s nostalgia.
As Entertainment Weekly reports, the beloved cartoon's reboot will come in the form of a one-hour special titled Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.
We're also happy to hear that the full cast of the cartoon will be reprising their original roles, with the additions of Steve Little (you may know him from Adventure Time) and Cosmo Segurson.
Nickelodeon describes it as a reunion of sorts. In a press release, Nickelodeon reveals that this special will show what the characters have been up to since we last saw them. The network teased the show, saying, “The cast has been lost in outer space since 1996. Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.”
It’s been years for many of the original Rocko’s Modern Life fans, but the same offbeat humor can be expected. The tongue-in- cheek, slightly mature humor used in the show has continued to be used in shows today that we know and love. Fans of the original series should expect the same level of humor and social commentary, along with the comfort that only nostalgia can bring.
Though the special won’t be premiering until 2018, fans of the original series can still wait in anticipation for what this reboot has in store. What are you the most excited for?
