Last night, Oprah posted a video to Instagram that explained what happened after she expressed her disappointment that the flavor was gone. The video starts with her saying, "As you all know, there was Pinkberry Gate a while back. There was no Lemon Pinkberry at my local Pinkberry, uh, dealership." Can we all just take a minute to appreciate that phrasing? Anyways, she continued, saying that a rep from Pinkberry named Jessica heard about the situation, and decided the company needed to throw a Pinkberry party for Oprah. Jessica, who was in the video, explained that Lemon is no longer available nationwide because it was created as a "limited time spring offer." To that, Oprah exclaims, "WE WANT SPRING ALL THE TIME!" And, Jessica tells her, "You will have it all the time." That's right, this whole saga ends with Oprah's local neighborhood Pinkberry supplying the limited time Lemon flavor all year round just for her. See, this is definitive proof that what Oprah wants, Oprah (rightfully) gets.