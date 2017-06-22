A Woman Was Caught On Video Demanding To See A White Doctor

A woman in Canada was caught on video Sunday, June 18, demanding that her child be treated by a white doctor who "spoke perfect English."
She can also be heard in the video asking for a doctor who "doesn't have brown teeth" and was born in Canada.
The woman claimed that her son was having chest pains, and was upset that she would have to wait until 4 pm (when a white doctor would be on staff) to have him treated.
They told her that she should "go to the hospital" if she wanted a white doctor so badly, and that she was being rude, racist, and needed to leave.
"What kind of awful country do I live in?" she says in the video.
Many people in the YouTube comments are shocked because the "awful" country this woman lives in is Canada, home to the nicest people on the planet. Unfortunately, though, racism exists everywhere — even in Canada.
"Oh Canada!!! What happened to you???" one person wrote.
"goes to show you that racism doesn't know any boundaries. embarrassed to be Canadian because of this lady," wrote another.
Several people have asked her to kindly leave the country.
The woman's son was eventually treated by a doctor at the clinic, after the police were called, BBC reports.
In a statement released after the incident, the clinic says they are proud of the quality of care their (brown) doctors provide.
#Mississauga clinic where woman demands a white doctor has released this statement on the incident. pic.twitter.com/KvgqFkH59j— Linda Ward (@LindaWardCBC) June 20, 2017
