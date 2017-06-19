Trader Joe's New Puff Dogs Look Like A Better Version Of Pigs In A Blanket

Listen, we are not above eating the same simple snacks we loved as kids. Even as we try hard to “adult,” we still find solace in Easy Mac, Oreos, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That of course means, every time we're at a gathering with hors d'oeuvre's, we bee line it to the pig in a blanket tray and throw half a dozen on to our napkins. Still, as we've grown up (using that term loosely here), we have come to realize that snacks which seem utterly grown up like brie and crackers or even caviar canapés can be just as delightfully delicious. Trader Joe's just released a new product that seems to offer the best of both worlds, the decadence of adulthood and the familiarity of a favorite childhood snack. They're called Puff Dogs.
One look at these Puff Dogs, and we immediately thought, these look like fancier versions of pigs in a blanket — which we LOVE — and the product's description on Trader Joe's website confirms that. The post explains, "Trader Joe's Puff Dogs take this classic dog-meets-dough paring to the next level." The uncured, all-beef hot dogs are wrapped in flaky puff pastry, and TJ's says, "this marriage of beefy and buttery is pretty genius." Knowing what we already know about pigs in a blanket and Trader Joe's, we're incline to believe that.
As with so many of Trader Joe's most enticing snacks, Puff Dogs are now available in the freezer aisle. Each box comes with five dogs and costs $6.49. To enjoy these upscale pigs in their fancy blankets, pop them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for just 25 minutes. Perhaps the best thing about Puffs Dogs is that unlike those pigs in a blanket that we used to stuff in our mouths at parties as kids — and like, yesterday — each one is made with a full-sized hot dog making them worthy of an entire meal. If pigs in a blanket can grow up, we can too.
