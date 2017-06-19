Trader Joe's New Puff Dogs Look Like A Better Version Of Pigs In A Blanket

Listen, we are not above eating the same simple snacks we loved as kids. Even as we try hard to “adult,” we still find solace in Easy Mac, Oreos, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That of course means, every time we're at a gathering with hors d'oeuvre's, we bee line it to the pig in a blanket tray and throw half a dozen on to our napkins. Still, as we've grown up (using that term loosely here), we have come to realize that snacks which seem utterly grown up like brie and crackers or even caviar canapés can be just as delightfully delicious. Trader Joe's just released a new product that seems to offer the best of both worlds, the decadence of adulthood and the familiarity of a favorite childhood snack. They're called Puff Dogs.