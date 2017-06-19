A few years ago, a photo of two Black gay men doing their daughters' hair went viral. Among the usual homophobia were positive comments from people who were thankful that a photo like this — of Black men who not only loved each other, but also took care of their children — existed on the internet.
It broke through stereotypes of Black masculinity and fatherhood, and for that reason, this image was special.
Now, following the Black Lives Matter movement, a photographer has taken it upon herself to continue disrupting stereotypical ideas of what it looks like to be a Black father.
Lucy Baber started the 100 Black Dads project in February to "explore what it means to be black while raising children in today’s culture," according to her website.
Baber is a white woman, and well aware that her privilege could shape this project. So she's doing her best to keep herself out of it.
"I’m trying really hard to use this time to listen," she writes on her website. "I want to make sure to keep myself out of the way and just let each dad’s unique story unfold in front of my camera organically.
So far, she has photographed 17 dads. Read on to see their stories.