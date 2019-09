Simply reading the list of ingredients packed inside each glass bottle is enough to have our gears spinning about the many different dishes we could elevate with a dust of this stuff. For even more inspiration, however, we can look to Instagram. Though the seasoning is quite new, many users have already posted about the snacks and meals they're bringing to life with Trader Joe's new Onion Salt. A user named traderjoesinsider wrote: "mixed with sour cream for the perfect dip." Traderjoes.bakersfield posted a photo of the Onion Salt and explained in the caption that they would be using it along with a dash of lemon zest to season their chicken for dinner. Others suggest sprinkling it over some popcorn for a satisfying snack or on a plate of fluffy scrambled eggs to get a flavorful start to your day. The possibilities seem nearly endless, and that means no more bland, boring staples for every weekday meal.