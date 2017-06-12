Johnny Crow recently turned 16, and while that birthday is special for many people, one moment of Crow's 16th birthday has the internet in tears.
Crow's father, John Crow, died unexpectedly from a heart attack on April 1, USA Today reports. But he left a special birthday present for his son behind: a Dean Razorback guitar.
Crow's older sister, Chandler Crow, drove him to the music store where the guitar was waiting on his birthday and filmed his reaction as he opened his last gift from his father.
Crow and his dad weren't strangers to the music shop where he picked up the guitar. He had been taking guitar lessons at the shop for the last year, and his dad would drive him.
The shop's owner, Peter Kruse, told USA Today that Crow's dad had ordered the guitar in January to make sure his son got the exact model he wanted for his birthday.
"It's a real positive thing to be a part of," Kruse told USA Today. "It was a really emotional day for all of us here ... an amazing experience."
Thanks to the Facebook video, it's an amazing experience we all got to witness as well. The video has been viewed more than 12 million times as of writing, and Chandler Crow's original post has been shared more than 100,000 times.
The outpouring of emotion and support for this family even reached Alice Cooper, one of Crow's favorite bands. They have offered him backstage passes to meet Alice during a show in September, according to Scary Mommy.
As for Crow, this will certainly be a birthday present he'll never forget.
"I was definitely overjoyed that my father gave me one last thing to remember him by," he told USA Today. "I know a lot of kids don't get that."
