A 12-Year-Old Girl Delivered Her Baby Brother & The Photos Are Epic

Twelve-year-old Jacee Dellapena made a memory she will never forget on Tuesday, when she helped to deliver her baby brother.
Dellapena was in the room when her mother gave birth, she told MSN News, and asked if she could get a better view.
"I started crying because I thought I wasn't going to get to see him be born, because I was too short," she told MSN News.
So her mom's doctor, identified only as Dr. Wolf, asked if she wanted to deliver the baby herself — to which she excitedly agreed.
For anyone thinking this is a terrible idea, the doctor obviously didn't let Dellapena fly solo. He guided her through the birth by placing his hands on top of hers.
"He let me actually push down and pull the baby out....I was like, wow, like I've played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing, this is is the real deal," Dellapena told MSN News.
The baby's father, Zack Carraway, was there to capture every moment, from Dellapena suiting up to help out, to her shock and surprise, and to her breaking down in tears as her brother is born.
The photos were posted to Facebook, where they've quickly gone viral. More than 170,000 people have shared the images as of writing, and the post have more than 16,000 comments.
Since this is the internet, not all of those comments are positive. Many people worry about the safety of letting a 12-year-old girl deliver a baby as well as how doing something like this could affect her emotionally.
Given that the baby is doing well — his name is Cayson Carraway, and he was 7-pounds and 6-ounces — we assume that Dr. Wolf had the situation under control. And it's pretty clear from the photos, and from her interview with MSN News that the only way this has affected Dellapena is positively.
Although she previously wanted to be a veterinarian, according to MSN News, she's now considering a career as an ob-gyn.
