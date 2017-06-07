Alec Baldwin's Daughter Is A Little Confused About Where Babies Come From

Carmen has been begging for a baby sister. She finally got fed up and shoved a baby doll up her dress, telling me she will have the baby for me. But I'm the mommy and she is the big sister ??‍♀️. (She also told me that the mommy swallows the baby to get in the tummy then the baby hatches out of its shell ?)

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:44am PDT