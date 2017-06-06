It's happened to the best of us: Your friends are talking about a TV show or movie you haven't seen, and they all love it. You can either fess up that you've never seen it and be alienated from the conversation — or, you can play along, and hope the conversation topic will change soon.
When you're being interviewed on camera, though, you might be more tempted to lie than you would be in your regular life. At least, that was the case for a handful of New Yorkers Billy Eichner spoke to on a recent walk through the Flatiron district.
Advertisement
If you've watched Eichner's show, Billy on the Street, you're probably familiar with the comedian's schtick. He goes up to unsuspecting New Yorkers — having seen the show's filming, I think he avoids people who actually recognize him — and asks them pop culture questions. Often, he has celebrities like Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler in tow. This time, Eichner brought four This Is Us cast members — Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Justin Hartley — along for the ride, and the results are hilarious.
But the people Eichner and the cast interviewed — or, at least, the interviews that made it into truTV's final edit — weren't starstruck at the sight of the breakout drama's actors. The bystanders in the video had no idea what This Is Us was, though they did their best to pretend they were in the know.
"There's a lot of stories that I resonate with," one woman said of the show. When Eichner pressed her to name one storyline in particular, her answer was "the relationship one."
"Thank you for bringing relationships to the mainstream," Eichner deadpanned.
Another man claimed he watched This Is Us, but he didn't look too thrilled to see the stars. When Eichner asked why he wasn't more excited, the man responded, "Well, I'm from New York, and I meet lots of amazing people on the street."
That no-fuss answer is too real to be made up. (And it's safe to say that guy probably doesn't watch This Is Us.)
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement