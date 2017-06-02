This New Eco-Friendly Brand Is Unisex And Badass

As far as how the brand makes its claim as an eco-friendly option, you'll find the answers in its sustainable farming practices. The hemp and cotton fabrics are all organic, locally raised and cultivated in California. And, on top of their dedication towards ethical sourcing, the founders of BDAC have taken an extra pre-step in pairing with Skid Row Housing Trust, a non-profit organization that "develops and operates permanent supportive housing for individuals who have experienced homelessness in Los Angeles." If shopping ethically wasn't enough of a good deed for you, consider that your extra push.