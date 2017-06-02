This New Eco-Friendly Brand Is Unisex And Badass

In an era of rocky decisions when it comes to climate change, both political and literal, creating a more eco-friendly fashion industry has become a difficult feat. The few options that do exist are often stylistically niche, have iffy clarifications on their fabric sourcing (at best), and are oftentimes priced at designer-level costs that feel, well, inaccessible.
Luckily, the latest sustainable brand to launch is finding a way to make pieces cooler than its predecessors', while remaining under-$200. Meet Bad Decision Adventure Club, BDAC for short. Imagined, designed, and manufactured in Los Angeles, CA, its founders, Rachel Grant and Alyssa Gudino, are disrupting the hard-to-shake hippie status quo of eco-friendly wear. Instead of an expected array of flow-y garments, BDAC's take on fashion feels like the latest celeb-designer collaboration drop meant for cool kids and cool kids only.
To continue that exclusive feel, the brand is offering eight simple styles, which come in four color ways — white, tan, pink, and black. The genderless sizing runs from XS-XXL for pieces they're dubbing "uni-luxe:" a mash-up of unisex-luxury. Between roomy long-sleeve tees and oversized drawstring shorts, there're an element of effortless L.A. cool in the simply designed pieces. Oh, and did we mention there's some millennial pink, too?
As far as how the brand makes its claim as an eco-friendly option, you'll find the answers in its sustainable farming practices. The hemp and cotton fabrics are all organic, locally raised and cultivated in California. And, on top of their dedication towards ethical sourcing, the founders of BDAC have taken an extra pre-step in pairing with Skid Row Housing Trust, a non-profit organization that "develops and operates permanent supportive housing for individuals who have experienced homelessness in Los Angeles." If shopping ethically wasn't enough of a good deed for you, consider that your extra push.
Click ahead to see the campaign images and the collection in full.