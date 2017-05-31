Oreo O's Cereal Is Returning & So Is Your Childhood

Do you happen to remember Oreo O’s? Every box of the sweet chocolatey cereal contained lots of loops that tasted just like an Oreo cookie, and the cereal was cherished by 90s kids as a somewhat acceptable way to basically eat cookies for breakfast. How could we forget, right? Well honestly, until today, it hadn't actually registered with us that the cereal had disappeared. We kind of thought we had just stopped seeing it because we grew up and started shopping in the boring part of the cereal aisle where the dried oats, bran, and other fiber-filled options are stacked. Oh, were we sorely mistaken. According to PopSugar, the cereal, which was originally released in 1998, stopped being produced in 2007. That actually explains a lot because we would have definitely picked up a box if we had spotted it in stores at any point in the last ten years. We were just kidding ourselves with that hot cereal excuse. Anyway, we will no longer have to go on without Oreo O's because it was just announced that the cereal is coming back to stores in June.
Recently, a new tab appeared on the Post Consumer Brands website. Click that "Oreo O's" tab, and you'll be taken to an Oreo blue page that's covered in photos of the nostalgic cereal. The page's header reads, "New! The highly anticipated sweet return of Oreo O's Cereal." Underneath the big announcement, a description says, "Chocolatey, crunchy O’s with that Oreo cookie taste you love and a rich creme coating combine to give you a bowlful of cookie milk that tastes so good you’ll finish it off with a smile. Dig into the cereal you’ve been missing!" It really sounds like the same old Oreo O's we grew up begging our moms for.
The Post website also features a store locator where we can find all the spots that are carrying the cereal once it's officially released in June. That way, we can get it right away and avoid wasting any more time waiting to eat Oreo O's once again.
