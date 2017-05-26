Donald Trump vowed that Americans would quickly become "tired of so much winning" when he became president. It's quickly become clear that his definition of winning is, uh, slightly unique. Whenever we want to gauge how the president is feeling about the current state of affairs, we head straight to (where else?) his Twitter account.
In today's edition of #TiredOfSoMuchWinning, Trump is super stoked about a 48% approval rating from Rasmussen.
Thank you for your support. Together, we will MAKE AMERICA SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN!#POTUSAbroad #USA?? pic.twitter.com/42vCwr5GkA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2017
Needless to say, Twitter has a lot of feelings about this celebratory post. Some users are having a chuckle about his questionable math skills, while others have chosen to rain on his parade by pointing out that this particular poll is a major outlier.
Do you think he doesn't understand that 48% approval means 52% disapproval? https://t.co/rGXYJtuOui— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) May 25, 2017
Rasmussen is a 10 point outlier and still says over half of America disapproves of his job less than halfway through his first year. WOO!! https://t.co/IYNyLDJkls— Libby (@Libby_Bowers) May 25, 2017
Some context:— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 25, 2017
Gallup 39%
Fox News 40%
Economist/YouGov 40%
Reuters/Ipsos 37%
Quinnipiac 37%
Rasmussen 48%
RCP: https://t.co/EI5Yr00zWz https://t.co/HRn4bnBUxb
Boss Baby has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than this dude. https://t.co/7GFiUHZDhM— tuck clarry (@tuckclarry) May 25, 2017
"mom, dad, i got an F-plus!"— tainugget (@tai_nugget) May 25, 2017
"that's failing"
"PLUS!" https://t.co/G7PtwQRZ0H
Oh, dear. Something tells us that Trump is not going to like this barrage of truth bombs. As he recently told the United States Coast Guard Academy class of 2017, "no politician in history — and I say this with great surety — has been treated worse or more unfairly" than he has.
Who knew understanding approval ratings could be this complicated?
