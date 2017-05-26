Story from Donald Trump

The Internet Has Feelings About Trump's Tweet Celebrating His Approval Rating

Donald Trump vowed that Americans would quickly become "tired of so much winning" when he became president. It's quickly become clear that his definition of winning is, uh, slightly unique. Whenever we want to gauge how the president is feeling about the current state of affairs, we head straight to (where else?) his Twitter account.
In today's edition of #TiredOfSoMuchWinning, Trump is super stoked about a 48% approval rating from Rasmussen.
Needless to say, Twitter has a lot of feelings about this celebratory post. Some users are having a chuckle about his questionable math skills, while others have chosen to rain on his parade by pointing out that this particular poll is a major outlier.
Oh, dear. Something tells us that Trump is not going to like this barrage of truth bombs. As he recently told the United States Coast Guard Academy class of 2017, "no politician in history — and I say this with great surety — has been treated worse or more unfairly" than he has.
Who knew understanding approval ratings could be this complicated?
