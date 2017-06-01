At 14 years old, I noticed in my 9th grade English class that my hands were getting increasingly sweaty. Not only were my palms sweaty, my heart would pound. I often felt like I wanted to run out of the door and never come back. At first, I didn’t think much of it. I shrugged it off for a few months, but it soon became so bad that I didn’t want to go to English class at all. There was a huge fear of even walking into the classroom. I didn’t want my grades to suffer from whatever was happening to me, so I reached out to my parents and told them what was going on. It was the best decision I ever made. They found someone, a mental health professional, for me to talk to and together we discovered that I had an anxiety disorder.