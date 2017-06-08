For the second year in a row, the Golden State Warriors have won free Taco Bell for the American people. Last night, the Warriors stole a road win in Game 3 of the NBA finals, which means next week, everyone gets free Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell thanks to the Steal a Game, Steal a Taco promotion. Redemption Day, as the chain is calling it, will take place on Tuesday, June 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. To ensure you don't miss it, visit Taco Bell's Steal A Taco page to set up a reminder — as if you would ever forget about free tacos.
The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. Get your free #DoritosLocosTacos on 6/13 from 2-6 p.m. Terms: https://t.co/PbAPBObPHa pic.twitter.com/FszYcpMGSY— Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 8, 2017
This story was originally published on May 22, 2017.
Whether or not you're keeping up with the NBA Finals, there's one major reason to stay in touch with what happens on the court. Namely: Free tacos.
For the second year in a row, Taco Bell is partnering with the NBA for the Steal a Game, Steal a Taco promotion, which is out to give all of America a free Doritos Locos Taco.
"Crunch time during the NBA Finals has a whole new meaning when a stolen win on the road means everyone in America can again win a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell," Marisa Thalberg, chief marketing officer at Taco Bell said in a statement. "Regardless of which team ultimately wins the championship, we love that the real winners will be taco fans everywhere."
Here's how it works: This year's NBA Finals begin on Thursday, June 1. You don't have to actually watch the game, but if you're looking for free tacos, you will have to keep track of who wins and when they do it. According to Taco Bell, "If the road team wins Game 1, Game 2, or Game 3, America will get a free Doritos Locos Taco on Tuesday, June 13, from 2 to 6 p.m."
The situation is a little different if the traveling team doesn't win. In that case, Doritos Locos fans from coast to coast will get a free taco on Tuesday, June 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. if "the road team wins Game 4, Game 5, Game 6, or Game 7."
Last year, all of America got a free taco after the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4. And if basketball isn't your thing, free tacos aren't totally out of reach: Taco Bell previously teamed up with Major League Baseball for the Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion, which offered up free tacos during the 2007, 2008, 2012, 2015, and 2016 World Series.
